Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600,000 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000. 3D Systems comprises 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 1.18% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 149,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,107 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 178,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,031 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 38,431 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 822.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,685 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,547 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,709 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 99,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $275.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.81. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

