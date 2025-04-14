Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases 195,255 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 205.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 195,255 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned about 1.24% of The New America High Income Fund worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $430,000.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE HYB opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $8.41.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

