Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 36,000 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.8865 per share. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 53.64%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

