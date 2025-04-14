IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), with a volume of 320518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.98 ($0.67).

IG Design Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £50.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.40.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

