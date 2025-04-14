Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,888,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $37.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

