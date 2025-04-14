Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.84. 39,242,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 77,763,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Intel Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $418,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

