Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 10430088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Preferred ETF

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,825 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,643,140.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,995,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,601,000 after buying an additional 4,995,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,356 shares during the last quarter.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

