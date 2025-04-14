Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 10430088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.
Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.
Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Preferred ETF
Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
