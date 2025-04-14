Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $49,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,214,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $454.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $490.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.54. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

