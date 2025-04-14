Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 14th (APR.UN, BEI.UN, CAMT, CHEAF, CMCSA, GLOB, GM, ICLR, IIP.UN, IRWD)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 14th:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$10.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$80.00.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Eastern Airlines (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $157.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $254.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$11.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.00.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $328.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $370.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$6.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.25.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

