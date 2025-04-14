Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NVIDIA (NVDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently:

4/11/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2025 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/20/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – NVIDIA was given a new $162.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – NVIDIA was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp.

3/19/2025 – NVIDIA was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

3/19/2025 – NVIDIA had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

3/19/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/27/2025 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – NVIDIA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $204.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – NVIDIA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

2/26/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

2/24/2025 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

