Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Buys Shares of 800 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. ResMed comprises 0.5% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

ResMed Stock Up 1.4 %

RMD stock opened at $213.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.19 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

