Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Shares of VB opened at $205.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
