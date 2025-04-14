Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $205.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.