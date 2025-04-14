Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.