iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,718 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $187,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,391,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

