iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 30.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $365,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,003,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,994,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,415,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,393,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $536.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $574.08 and its 200-day moving average is $586.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $553.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

