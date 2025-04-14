iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 432,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,881,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,804,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,948,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.41 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

