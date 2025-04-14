iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 65,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 63,073 shares.The stock last traded at $64.56 and had previously closed at $64.29.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $885.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,816,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,821,000 after buying an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

