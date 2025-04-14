iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

