iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,507,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 1,320,926 shares.The stock last traded at $36.03 and had previously closed at $35.57.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,912,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 202,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,541,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

