iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $163.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

