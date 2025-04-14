iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 18,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $102.31 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

