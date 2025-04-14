iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $239.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

