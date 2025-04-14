iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $90.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

