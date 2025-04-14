iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Raised by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $53,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $178.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

