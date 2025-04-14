Jason Thomas Kenney Buys 820 Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) Director Jason Thomas Kenney bought 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,212.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,212.58. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.
Fairfax India Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of TSE FIH.U traded down C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.36.
Fairfax India Company Profile
