Jason Thomas Kenney Buys 820 Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) Director Jason Thomas Kenney bought 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,212.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,212.58. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Fairfax India Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE FIH.U traded down C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.36.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business conducted in or dependent on India.

