Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 204.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE JLL opened at $210.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

