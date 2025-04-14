JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Holdings Lowered by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.32% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBUS opened at $96.35 on Monday. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.03.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.