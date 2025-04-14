JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $87.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PVH traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.35. 935,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after buying an additional 144,260 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.