JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLYW. UBS Group lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $8.53 on Monday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 74,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,238,000 after acquiring an additional 781,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

