Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Short Interest Up 107,600.0% in March

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 107,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Katapult Price Performance

Katapult stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Katapult has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

