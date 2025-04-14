Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,103 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Kemper worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,136,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,622 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kemper by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,363,000 after buying an additional 574,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,933,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $56.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.05. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

