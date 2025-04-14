Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 2,491 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,497,000 after buying an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Zoetis by 801.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $149.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.22. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

