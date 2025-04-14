Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Park Aerospace worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 295.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 28,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $257.83 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

