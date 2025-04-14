Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

