Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $132.10 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $150.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.