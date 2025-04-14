Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Shares in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.12% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 29,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RCS opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

