Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,509 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 67,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

AVUV opened at $78.98 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

