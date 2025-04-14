Keystone Financial Group Acquires Shares of 3,439 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. TME Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $299.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.3397 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.