Keystone Financial Group Invests $1.08 Million in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.93% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Martin Worley Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,989,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $120.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.80. The firm has a market cap of $229.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $106.80 and a twelve month high of $128.81.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

