Keystone Financial Group Invests $392,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $160.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

