Keystone Financial Group Invests $392,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $160.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Extended Market ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.