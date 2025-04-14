Keystone Financial Group Invests $441,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,816,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,425,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 134,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 116,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

