Keystone Financial Group Invests $441,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2025

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIPFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,816,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,425,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 134,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 116,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.