Keystone Financial Group Makes New $448,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

