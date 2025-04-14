Keystone Financial Group Purchases New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,769,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after buying an additional 357,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $90.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

