Keystone Financial Group Purchases New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,522,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $567.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $567.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.45.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

