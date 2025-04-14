Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 2,615 Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,532,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,545,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,002,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $234.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.02. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $272.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

