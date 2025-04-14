Keystone Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $38,914,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,064,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,662,000 after purchasing an additional 355,581 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.