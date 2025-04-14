Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Klabin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Klabin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLBAY

Klabin Price Performance

Klabin Cuts Dividend

KLBAY traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $6.12. 797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Klabin has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Klabin’s payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

Klabin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.