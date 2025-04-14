Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Klabin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Klabin Price Performance
Klabin Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Klabin’s payout ratio is currently 10.91%.
Klabin Company Profile
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
