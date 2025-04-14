Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KNX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. 152,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

