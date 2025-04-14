LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys 17,452 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

