LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,846 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 150.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $178.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.